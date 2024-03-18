Jamie Carragher accuses Gary Neville of staging viral Manchester United celebration

Jamie Carragher has accused Gary Neville of staging his viral video celebration of Manchester United’s last-minute winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Amad’s 121st minute winner – followed by his 122nd minute red card – sent Old Trafford into raptures as they beat their bitter rivals 4-3 in the dying seconds of extra time.

Penalties looked a certainty until Alejandro Garnacho picked out the 21-year-old who calmly slotted past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Neville, like many Man United fans, was swept up in the wild celebrations. The former club captain took to social media as he posted a video of him screaming in delight after the goal.

Article continues after ad

Jamie Carragher: Gary Neville celebration was staged

Carragher has now claimed that Neville’s celebration was manufactured, after he suggested that the 49-year-old pressed the rewind button just to record the video.

Replying to a tweet asking him to “rate” the celebration, Carragher wrote: “I’m not sure it can be beaten!

Article continues after ad

“Way over the top, not just because of the sound effects but because he’s rewound it back on his Sky+ [satellite box] to video himself!!!!!!”

This is not the first time that Carragher has had his say on allegations of ‘over-celebrating’. The Sky Sports pundit ruffled Arsenal feathers after he took issue with Martin Odegaard’s full-time antics in their 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Article continues after ad

The Arsenal skipper swapped places with the club photographer to take his photo in a role reversal, much to the annoyance of Carragher.

Odegaard, however, had the perfect response to Carragher when the topic came up in the Sky Sports studio shortly after.