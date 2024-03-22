Rio Ferdinand taunts “fuming” Jamie Carragher over Premier League GOAT debate

Rio Ferdinand has taunted former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher on social media after Barcelona icon Gerard Pique declared that the Manchester United legend was the best Premier League defender of all-time.

The greatest of all-time (GOAT) debate is one that will never be settled. When it comes to talented players in the Premier League, every fan will have their own opinion as to who comes out on top.

The English top-flight has seen some very talented defenders play for its clubs over the years, with the likes of John Terry, Virgil van Dijk, Vincent Kompany and Ferdinand being a handful of names that regularly get thrown into the argument.

But for Pique, who played alongside Ferdinand during his time at Manchester United, the answer is clear in his mind as to who is the Premier League GOAT.

Rio Ferdinand takes aim at Jamie Carragher

Pique, talking to talkSPORT, stated that Ferdinand was the best defender in the Premier League.

Associated Press

“For me, when I arrived there [at Manchester United], he [Ferdinand] was the guy, to really see what he’s doing, to learn from him, he gave a lot of advice at that time that was very good for me,” Pique said.

“I consider him also, some people say John Terry, for me Rio was the best of all-time in the Premier League, at least from what I saw.”

Ferdinand did not miss the chance to tease Carragher, as he posted the quotes to his Instagram story along with a playful jibe at the former Liverpool man.

“@23_carra [Carragher’s Instagram account handle] will be fuming,” Ferdinand wrote along with four laughing emojis.

“‘Ahhh it’s ya mate… blah blah blah’.”

Instagram: @rioferdy5

Carragher, meanwhile, has come under fire from Manchester United fans after he was missing from the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast.

It was the first recording of the podcast that Carragher has missed in the past three months, coinciding after Manchester United’s 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

