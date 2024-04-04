Jose Mourinho next club: Newcastle United links swirl over sensational Premier League return

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a sensational return to Premier League management after rumors emerged over a possible move to Newcastle United as his next club.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham manager currently finds himself out of a job after his time with Roma came to an end earlier this year. But that could all be about to change.

Here is all you need to know about Mourinho’s potential return to management.

Although nothing has been officially announced, Mourinho has been linked with a handful of clubs.

Newcastle have emerged as a possible destination for the ‘Special One’ amid rumors that Eddie Howe’s current position is under threat.

The Magpies have failed to reach the same heights as their Champions League qualifying run last season, with injuries of course playing a huge part in that, but it has led to increased speculation as to whether there could be a change of guard at St James’ Park.

Mourinho’s mentor, Sir Bobby Robson, is a boyhood Newcastle fan and former manager so the Portuguese coach could be set to follow in his steps according to recent reports.

Mourinho has plenty of Premier League experience, but has not managed in the English top-flight since his spell with Tottenham came to an end in 2021.

Which club did Jose Mourinho last manage?

Mourinho last took charge of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma. The 61-year-old was sacked by the club in January, 2024 after they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Lazio, sat ninth in the league at the time.

Despite the former Chelsea boss leading Roma to a Europa Conference League title in 2022, it was not enough to keep him in his current position.

Former Roma player Daniele de Rossi replaced Mourinho at the Italian giants.

What has Mourinho said about a return to management?

Mourinho has admitted that he is eager to return to football management soon, but only if the right option presents itself.

“I was having lunch with my friends and people that works with me and we were in the lift,” he said (via the Daily Mail) “I was telling the guys if I can work tomorrow, I work tomorrow.

“I don’t enjoy any day without work. I don’t understand, I’m sorry guys. But I don’t understand people that speak about sabbatical time.

“Sabbatical time gives me only one thing – depression. So I want a different job. I just want to work but I need to be patient.”

Mourinho also revealed that he has had job offers since his departure from Roma, but he was not interested in the projects at the clubs that were being discussed.