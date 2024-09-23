Best high potential young defenders in EA FC 25

If you need a center back, left back, or right back to anchor your back line in EA FC 25, we compiled a list of the best high potential young defenders in Career Mode.

Wingbacks are no longer a position in FC 25. Instead, fullbacks can have a wingback Player Role that makes them more proficient in pushing forward and taking on more of an attacking role.

When Career Mode fans construct their lineup, finding players with their preferred roles comes into play whether you are either developing youth academy prospects or creating a transfer shortlist.

Article continues after ad

Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best defenders in the game, noting their age (under 24), overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.

Best young Center-Backs (CB)

Dexerto

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team Contract Value Wage William Saliba 23 87 89 Arsenal (2019 ~ 2027) €92M €170K Pau Cubarsi 17 72 88 FC Barcelona (2023 ~ 2026) €5.5M €32K Giorgio Scalvini 20 78 88 Atalanta (2021 ~ 2027) €29M €42K Nico Schlotterbeck 24 85 88 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027) €66M €65K Antonio Silva 20 79 87 Benfica (2022 ~ 2027) €36M €12K Goncalo Inacio 22 80 87 Sporting CB (2019 ~ 2027) €40M €15K Matthijs de Ligt 24 84 87 Manchester United (2024 ~ 2029) €51.5M €115K Lucas Beraldo 20 77 86 PSG (2024 ~ 2028) €21.5M €46K Luka Vuskovic 17 64 86 Westerloo Joins Tottenham in 2025 €1.7M €500 Ousmane Diomande 20 78 86 Sporting CP (2023 ~ 2027) €29M €11K Leny Yoro 18 78 86 Manchester United (2024 ~ 2029) €27.5M €53K Mosquera 20 77 86 Valencia (2021 ~ 2026) €21.5M €27K Micky van de Ven 23 82 86 Tottenham (2023 ~ 2029) €39.5M €95K Castello Lukeba 21 79 86 RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028) €33M €38K Piero Hincapie 22 81 86 Bayer Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2027) €36M €69K Zeno Debast 20 76 86 Sporting CP (2024 ~ 2029) €15.5M €10K Eduardo Quaresma 22 76 86 Sporting CP (2019 ~ 2028) €15.5M €11K Jarrad Branthwaite 22 79 86 Everton (2020 ~ 2025) €33M

€51K

Odilon Kossounou 23 81 86 Atalanta On loan from Bayer Leverkusen €35M €69K Mario Gila 23 76 85 Lazio (2022 ~ 2027) €15.5M €33K

Players we recommend

Giorgio Scalvini

Antonio Silva

Goncalo Inacio







At 20 years old, Giorgio Scalvini is already one of the best center-backs in Italy and will only get better thanks to 88 Potential. Most medium to big-sized clubs should be able to sway the center back to leave, and the €29M evaluation won’t break the bank.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Over the past few seasons, several superstars have emerged from Liga Portugal and become household names at European giants. Antonio Silva is expected to be the next breakout player to emerge from Portugal, and the center-back comes at a reasonable price, given the world-class quality he offers.

Four Sporting CP center-backs are on our list, meaning there won’t be enough playtime for everyone. Goncalo Inacio’s 87 potential is the highest of the bunch, and every Career Mode player should at least consider bringing one of their backline pairing options in.

Article continues after ad

Best young Full-Backs (RB/LB)

Dexerto

Name Position Age Overall Rating Potential Team Contract Value Wage Balde LB/RB 20 81 89 Barcelona (2021 ~ 2028) €54M €84K Jorrel Hato LB 18 75 88 Ajax (2022 ~ 2028) €12.5M

€9K

Nuno Mendes LB 22 83 87 PSG (2021 ~ 2026) €49.5M €87K Josko Gvardiol LB 22 83 87 Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028) €49.5M €130K Alphonso Davies LB 23 82 87 Bayern Munich (2019 ~ 2025) €43M €62K Pedro Porro RB 24 83 86 Tottenham (2023 ~ 2028) €46M €105K Destiny Udogie LB 21 82 86 Tottenham (2022 ~ 2030) €41.5M €82K Malo Gusto RB 21 80 86 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €31.5M €81K Ferdi Kadıoglu LB/RB 24 81 86 Brighton (2024 ~ 2029) €36.5M €83K Harry Amass LB 17 60 85 Manchester United (2023 ~ 2027) €750K €21K Rico Lewis RB 19 76 85 Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028) €15.5M €60K Lewis Hall LB 19 73 85 Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2028) €7M €43K Tino Livramento RB 21 78 85 Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2028) €27M €65K Miguel Gutierrez LB 22 80 85 Girona (2022 ~ 2027) €30M €32K Arnau Martinez RB 21 79 85 Girona (2020 ~ 2025) €26.5M €26K Ian Maatsen LB 22 79 85 Aston Villa (2024 ~ 2029) €26.5M €85K Rayan Ait-Nouri LB 23 79 85 Wolverhampton (2021 ~ 2026) €26M €58K

Players we recommend

Jorrel Hato

Malo Gusto

Rico Lewis







Ajax had a disastrous 2023-24 season, finishing fifth in the Eredivisie. As a result, some players will want a more ambitious club, making Jorrel Hato a prime candidate to leave. The lightning-quick fullback would easily slot into the starting lineup of most squads.

Chelsea has a problem moving forward in the right-back position. Because of Reece James’ injury struggles, Malo Gusto has had plenty of playing time. However, once James is fully fit and healthy, Gusto is too talented not to start. So, we recommend swapping in and signing the versatile fullback.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rico Lewis is expected to take over for Kyler Walker as Manchester City’s starting right back when he retires. However, Walker has shown no signs of slowing down at 34 years old, meaning Lewis could be a candidate for a move.

There are options for all budgets and age brackets above, so have a look around and see if something catches your eye.

In a few seasons, the younger players on this list will all feature for the biggest teams around the world – so getting in early could give you a huge advantage.

Article continues after ad

Now that you have secured your next top star for this role, check out every high potential winger.