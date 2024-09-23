Best high potential young defenders in EA FC 25

Best high potential young defenders in EA FC 25Dexerto
If you need a center back, left back, or right back to anchor your back line in EA FC 25, we compiled a list of the best high potential young defenders in Career Mode.
Wingbacks are no longer a position in FC 25. Instead, fullbacks can have a wingback Player Role that makes them more proficient in pushing forward and taking on more of an attacking role.
When Career Mode fans construct their lineup, finding players with their preferred roles comes into play whether you are either developing youth academy prospects or creating a transfer shortlist.
Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best defenders in the game, noting their age (under 24), overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.
Best young Center-Backs (CB)
|Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team
|Contract
|Value
|Wage
|William Saliba
|23
|87
|89
|Arsenal
|(2019 ~ 2027)
|€92M
|€170K
|Pau Cubarsi
|17
|72
|88
|FC Barcelona
|(2023 ~ 2026)
|€5.5M
|€32K
|Giorgio Scalvini
|20
|78
|88
|Atalanta
|(2021 ~ 2027)
|€29M
|€42K
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|24
|85
|88
|Borussia Dortmund
|(2022 ~ 2027)
|€66M
|€65K
|Antonio Silva
|20
|79
|87
|Benfica
|(2022 ~ 2027)
|€36M
|€12K
|Goncalo Inacio
|22
|80
|87
|Sporting CB
|(2019 ~ 2027)
|€40M
|€15K
|Matthijs de Ligt
|24
|84
|87
|Manchester United
|(2024 ~ 2029)
|€51.5M
|€115K
|Lucas Beraldo
|20
|77
|86
|PSG
|(2024 ~ 2028)
|€21.5M
|€46K
|Luka Vuskovic
|17
|64
|86
|Westerloo
|Joins Tottenham in 2025
|€1.7M
|€500
|Ousmane Diomande
|20
|78
|86
|Sporting CP
|(2023 ~ 2027)
|€29M
|€11K
|Leny Yoro
|18
|78
|86
|Manchester United
|(2024 ~ 2029)
|€27.5M
|€53K
|Mosquera
|20
|77
|86
|Valencia
|(2021 ~ 2026)
|€21.5M
|€27K
|Micky van de Ven
|23
|82
|86
|Tottenham
|(2023 ~ 2029)
|€39.5M
|€95K
|Castello Lukeba
|21
|79
|86
|RB Leipzig
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€33M
|€38K
|Piero Hincapie
|22
|81
|86
|Bayer Leverkusen
|(2021 ~ 2027)
|€36M
|€69K
|Zeno Debast
|20
|76
|86
|Sporting CP
|(2024 ~ 2029)
|€15.5M
|€10K
|Eduardo Quaresma
|22
|76
|86
|Sporting CP
|(2019 ~ 2028)
|€15.5M
|€11K
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|22
|79
|86
|Everton
|(2020 ~ 2025)
|€33M
€51K
|Odilon Kossounou
|23
|81
|86
|Atalanta
|On loan from Bayer Leverkusen
|€35M
|€69K
|Mario Gila
|23
|76
|85
|Lazio
|(2022 ~ 2027)
|€15.5M
|€33K
Players we recommend
- Giorgio Scalvini
- Antonio Silva
- Goncalo Inacio
At 20 years old, Giorgio Scalvini is already one of the best center-backs in Italy and will only get better thanks to 88 Potential. Most medium to big-sized clubs should be able to sway the center back to leave, and the €29M evaluation won’t break the bank.
Over the past few seasons, several superstars have emerged from Liga Portugal and become household names at European giants. Antonio Silva is expected to be the next breakout player to emerge from Portugal, and the center-back comes at a reasonable price, given the world-class quality he offers.
Four Sporting CP center-backs are on our list, meaning there won’t be enough playtime for everyone. Goncalo Inacio’s 87 potential is the highest of the bunch, and every Career Mode player should at least consider bringing one of their backline pairing options in.
Best young Full-Backs (RB/LB)
|Name
|Position
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team
|Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Balde
|LB/RB
|20
|81
|89
|Barcelona
|(2021 ~ 2028)
|€54M
|€84K
|Jorrel Hato
|LB
|18
|75
|88
|Ajax
|(2022 ~ 2028)
|€12.5M
€9K
|Nuno Mendes
|LB
|22
|83
|87
|PSG
|(2021 ~ 2026)
|€49.5M
|€87K
|Josko Gvardiol
|LB
|22
|83
|87
|Manchester City
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€49.5M
|€130K
|Alphonso Davies
|LB
|23
|82
|87
|Bayern Munich
|(2019 ~ 2025)
|€43M
|€62K
|Pedro Porro
|RB
|24
|83
|86
|Tottenham
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€46M
|€105K
|Destiny Udogie
|LB
|21
|82
|86
|Tottenham
|(2022 ~ 2030)
|€41.5M
|€82K
|Malo Gusto
|RB
|21
|80
|86
|Chelsea
|(2023 ~ 2030)
|€31.5M
|€81K
|Ferdi Kadıoglu
|LB/RB
|24
|81
|86
|Brighton
|(2024 ~ 2029)
|€36.5M
|€83K
|Harry Amass
|LB
|17
|60
|85
|Manchester United
|(2023 ~ 2027)
|€750K
|€21K
|Rico Lewis
|RB
|19
|76
|85
|Manchester City
|(2022 ~ 2028)
|€15.5M
|€60K
|Lewis Hall
|LB
|19
|73
|85
|Newcastle United
|(2022 ~ 2028)
|€7M
|€43K
|Tino Livramento
|RB
|21
|78
|85
|Newcastle United
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€27M
|€65K
|Miguel Gutierrez
|LB
|22
|80
|85
|Girona
|(2022 ~ 2027)
|€30M
|€32K
|Arnau Martinez
|RB
|21
|79
|85
|Girona
|(2020 ~ 2025)
|€26.5M
|€26K
|Ian Maatsen
|LB
|22
|79
|85
|Aston Villa
|(2024 ~ 2029)
|€26.5M
|€85K
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|LB
|23
|79
|85
|Wolverhampton
|(2021 ~ 2026)
|€26M
|€58K
Players we recommend
- Jorrel Hato
- Malo Gusto
- Rico Lewis
Ajax had a disastrous 2023-24 season, finishing fifth in the Eredivisie. As a result, some players will want a more ambitious club, making Jorrel Hato a prime candidate to leave. The lightning-quick fullback would easily slot into the starting lineup of most squads.
Chelsea has a problem moving forward in the right-back position. Because of Reece James’ injury struggles, Malo Gusto has had plenty of playing time. However, once James is fully fit and healthy, Gusto is too talented not to start. So, we recommend swapping in and signing the versatile fullback.
Rico Lewis is expected to take over for Kyler Walker as Manchester City’s starting right back when he retires. However, Walker has shown no signs of slowing down at 34 years old, meaning Lewis could be a candidate for a move.
There are options for all budgets and age brackets above, so have a look around and see if something catches your eye.
In a few seasons, the younger players on this list will all feature for the biggest teams around the world – so getting in early could give you a huge advantage.
