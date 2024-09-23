GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best high potential young defenders in EA FC 25

William Saliba celebrating a goal in EA FC 25

If you need a center back, left back, or right back to anchor your back line in EA FC 25, we compiled a list of the best high potential young defenders in Career Mode.

Wingbacks are no longer a position in FC 25. Instead, fullbacks can have a wingback Player Role that makes them more proficient in pushing forward and taking on more of an attacking role.

When Career Mode fans construct their lineup, finding players with their preferred roles comes into play whether you are either developing youth academy prospects or creating a transfer shortlist.

Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best defenders in the game, noting their age (under 24), overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.

Best young Center-Backs (CB)

NameAgeOverall RatingPotential TeamContractValueWage
William Saliba 238789Arsenal (2019 ~ 2027)€92M€170K
Pau Cubarsi177288FC Barcelona (2023 ~ 2026)€5.5M€32K
Giorgio Scalvini207888Atalanta (2021 ~ 2027)€29M€42K
Nico Schlotterbeck248588Borussia Dortmund(2022 ~ 2027)€66M€65K
Antonio Silva 207987Benfica(2022 ~ 2027)€36M€12K
Goncalo Inacio228087Sporting CB(2019 ~ 2027)€40M€15K
Matthijs de Ligt248487Manchester United(2024 ~ 2029)€51.5M€115K
Lucas Beraldo 207786PSG(2024 ~ 2028)€21.5M€46K
Luka Vuskovic176486WesterlooJoins Tottenham in 2025€1.7M€500
Ousmane Diomande207886Sporting CP(2023 ~ 2027)€29M€11K
Leny Yoro187886Manchester United(2024 ~ 2029)€27.5M€53K
Mosquera 207786Valencia(2021 ~ 2026)€21.5M€27K
Micky van de Ven238286Tottenham(2023 ~ 2029)€39.5M€95K
Castello Lukeba217986RB Leipzig(2023 ~ 2028)€33M€38K
Piero Hincapie 228186Bayer Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2027)€36M€69K
Zeno Debast207686Sporting CP(2024 ~ 2029)€15.5M€10K
Eduardo Quaresma227686Sporting CP(2019 ~ 2028)€15.5M€11K
Jarrad Branthwaite227986Everton(2020 ~ 2025)€33M
€51K
Odilon Kossounou238186Atalanta On loan from Bayer Leverkusen €35M€69K
Mario Gila237685Lazio(2022 ~ 2027)€15.5M€33K

Players we recommend

  • Giorgio Scalvini
  • Antonio Silva
  • Goncalo Inacio
  • Scalvini's attributes in EA FC 25.
  • Antonio Silva's attributes in EA FC 25.
  • Gabriel Inacio's attributes in EA FC 25.

At 20 years old, Giorgio Scalvini is already one of the best center-backs in Italy and will only get better thanks to 88 Potential. Most medium to big-sized clubs should be able to sway the center back to leave, and the €29M evaluation won’t break the bank.

Over the past few seasons, several superstars have emerged from Liga Portugal and become household names at European giants. Antonio Silva is expected to be the next breakout player to emerge from Portugal, and the center-back comes at a reasonable price, given the world-class quality he offers.

Four Sporting CP center-backs are on our list, meaning there won’t be enough playtime for everyone. Goncalo Inacio’s 87 potential is the highest of the bunch, and every Career Mode player should at least consider bringing one of their backline pairing options in.

Best young Full-Backs (RB/LB)

Screenshot of Balde celebrating a goal in in EA FC 25Dexerto
NamePositionAgeOverall RatingPotentialTeamContractValueWage
BaldeLB/RB208189Barcelona(2021 ~ 2028)€54M€84K
Jorrel HatoLB187588Ajax(2022 ~ 2028)€12.5M
€9K
Nuno MendesLB228387PSG(2021 ~ 2026)€49.5M€87K
Josko GvardiolLB228387Manchester City(2023 ~ 2028)€49.5M€130K
Alphonso Davies LB238287Bayern Munich(2019 ~ 2025)€43M€62K
Pedro PorroRB248386Tottenham(2023 ~ 2028)€46M€105K
Destiny Udogie LB218286Tottenham(2022 ~ 2030)€41.5M€82K
Malo Gusto RB218086Chelsea(2023 ~ 2030)€31.5M€81K
Ferdi Kadıoglu LB/RB248186Brighton(2024 ~ 2029)€36.5M€83K
Harry AmassLB176085Manchester United(2023 ~ 2027)€750K€21K
Rico LewisRB197685Manchester City(2022 ~ 2028)€15.5M€60K
Lewis HallLB197385Newcastle United(2022 ~ 2028)€7M€43K
Tino LivramentoRB217885Newcastle United(2023 ~ 2028)€27M€65K
Miguel GutierrezLB228085Girona(2022 ~ 2027)€30M€32K
Arnau MartinezRB217985Girona(2020 ~ 2025)€26.5M€26K
Ian MaatsenLB227985Aston Villa(2024 ~ 2029)€26.5M€85K
Rayan Ait-NouriLB237985Wolverhampton(2021 ~ 2026)€26M€58K

Players we recommend

  • Jorrel Hato
  • Malo Gusto
  • Rico Lewis
  • Jorrel Hato's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Malo Gusto's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Rico Lewis' attributes in EA FC 25

Ajax had a disastrous 2023-24 season, finishing fifth in the Eredivisie. As a result, some players will want a more ambitious club, making Jorrel Hato a prime candidate to leave. The lightning-quick fullback would easily slot into the starting lineup of most squads.

Chelsea has a problem moving forward in the right-back position. Because of Reece James’ injury struggles, Malo Gusto has had plenty of playing time. However, once James is fully fit and healthy, Gusto is too talented not to start. So, we recommend swapping in and signing the versatile fullback.

Rico Lewis is expected to take over for Kyler Walker as Manchester City’s starting right back when he retires. However, Walker has shown no signs of slowing down at 34 years old, meaning Lewis could be a candidate for a move.

There are options for all budgets and age brackets above, so have a look around and see if something catches your eye.

In a few seasons, the younger players on this list will all feature for the biggest teams around the world – so getting in early could give you a huge advantage.

Now that you have secured your next top star for this role, check out every high potential winger.

