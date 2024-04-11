SportsFootball

JJ Watt backs Harry Kane over sensational NFL career change

Matt Hobkinson
Harry Kane and NFL superstar JJ WattAssociated Press/YouTube: The Overlap

JJ Watt has backed former Tottenham striker Harry Kane to leave the world of football behind and become a kicker in the NFL.

Despite scoring goals for fun in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich since his move from Spurs, Kane has made no secret of his love for NFL.

Many fans would of course love to play in the NFL one day, but Watt has insisted that thanks to Kane’s prolific striking ability, he would be one of the few able to make it in the sport.

“I think with true proper dedicated training, I think Harry Kane could make it as an NFL kicker,” he told The Overlap.

“I think that his skillset, obviously having kicked balls for his entire life, then you put him with a proper kicking trainer, it’s going to go well. I don’t want to diminish the job of a kicker because it’s an extremely difficult job, but somebody that does it at the highest level like Harry has with proper training, I do think he’s good at it.

“I did a field goal competition with Sergio Aguero in America when Manchester City came over for a pre-season tour, and he was phenomenal, making 65-yard field goals. The only difference is that he would have taken a long runup, whereas in the NFL, you get 1.2 seconds from the time the ball is snapped, so you’ve got to take a two-step run-up and kick it, but he was pounding the ball through the upright.

“Justin Tucker is the best kicker in NFL history, so I’m not saying that Harry Kane can be that, but I do think that Harry could possibly, with three years of intensive everyday training, make an NFL roster, one of 32, because he’s had to do it his whole life.”

Topic starts from 54:00

Kane returned to north London this week as he found the back of the net at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 30-year-old continued his habit of scoring against the Gunners as he fired home from the penalty spot to give Bayern a 2-1 lead, before Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike drew parity for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The game was not without controversy, however, as both Bayern and Arsenal had penalty shouts turned down during the tense affair.

Despite vociferous appeals from both sets of fans, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insisted that “common sense” prevailed.

Related Topics

Harry KaneNFL

About The Author

Matt Hobkinson

Matt Hobkinson is the Senior UK Sports Writer at Dexerto. Matt is a dedicated football and Formula 1 fan and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the sports. He has previously worked at PA Media, Manchester Evening News, Chronicle Live, Leeds Live and others covering the region's football clubs and sports stars. You can email him here: matt.hobkinson@dexerto.com

keep reading
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane
Sports
Harry Kane misses golden chance as Bayern Munich’s season stoops to new low
Sean McCormick
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane
Sports
Harry Kane “barely involved” as fans make same point about Bayern woes
Sean McCormick
travis kelce and taylor swift
Sports
Jason Kelce says Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift affected his safety
Molly Byrne
nfl custom jacket deisgner
Sports
Who is Kristin Juszczyk? NFL jacket designer goes viral after Super Bowl
Molly Byrne

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.