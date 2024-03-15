Arsenal fans convinced of “huge” advantage in Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to share what they believe is a possible “huge” advantage in their Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich – with the Bundesliga side unable to have away fans at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, who qualified for the final eight of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years, were drawn against the Bundesliga side for the next round of the competition.

Bayern have beaten Arsenal 5-1 in their last three consecutive matches, with many fans of Mikel Arteta’s side desperate to avoid the German team once again.

There is more added spice ahead of kick-off given that former Tottenham duo, Harry Kane and Eric Dier, both now play for Bayern.

But Arsenal fans are convinced that they hold a crucial advantage in the first-leg of their quarter-final clash.

Arsenal’s advantage in Bayern Munich Champions League clash

Bayern fans have been banned from attending the away leg of their quarter-final tie, after supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during a 3-1 win over Lazio in the Round of 16.

This means that the first leg at the Emirates Stadium will see 100% of the crowd roaring on the home side.

Following the draw’s conclusion, it didn’t take long before Arsenal fans started to get excited over what they saw as a huge advantage over Bayern Munich.

Arsenal will be able to sell out the away section of the ground to have even more home support than usual.

Elsewhere, there were some more mouthwatering ties thrown up by the draw.

Champions League quarter-finals draw in full

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

PSG vs Barcelona