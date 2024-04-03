Declan Rice has shown Mikel Arteta how Alexander Isak can solve major Arsenal problem

When Arsenal spent £100million ($130m) on Declan Rice, the transfer fee was always going to be the main talking point.

Yet fast forward nine months and most Arsenal fans will tell you that they got a bargain for the former West Ham man, and they are right.

Rice has been a monster in Mikel Arteta’s midfield. Even if the Gunners fail to win the Premier League this season, there is no denying that they are a different side to years gone by – and that is in no small part thanks to their number 41.

As the summer transfer window slowly rolls into view once more, even with nine games left to play, thoughts naturally turn to how the squad can improve next season.

Arsenal’s defence is now taken care of, the watertight partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes has made sure of that.

Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and the soon-returning Jurrien Timber offer Arteta plenty of options across the back-four.

David Raya’s arrival from Brentford has given Arsenal a new No 1, with Aaron Ramsdale a more than good enough back-up goalkeeper.

Rice, alongside Jorginho and Thomas Partey have brought a new wave of calm and security to the base of the Arsenal midfield.

Martin Odegaard has excelled in his central role, as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli continue to terrify defences out wide with the ball at their feet.

Leandro Trossard’s move from Brighton has given some vital depth to their wide options, but Arsenal will no doubt also be on the lookout for more genuine pace out wide this summer.

Kai Havertz too has proven doubters wrong as a focal point in attack for Arsenal – it is no surprise that his chant to the tune of Shakira’s “Waka Waka,” is being sung around the Emirates Stadium these days.

Yet up front, there is an intriguing issue for Arteta to solve. Gabriel Jesus has, in the Arsenal manager’s own words, brought the chaos to N5.

The former Man City star can wriggle his way out of almost any situation and is a huge asset to the Gunners’ front-line.

But he is far from a traditional number nine. Arsenal are in need of an out-and-out goalscorer who can run at defenders, get in behind and provide a calm-head in front of goal.

So if I were to tell you that all that is available to them – as well as someone who excels at link-up play – it seems like a no-brainer.

The only issue is that he won’t come cheap. Isak, who was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in 2022, ended up on Tyneside to the tune of £63m ($79.2m).

Nearly two years on, now at a Premier League rival, it is likely that Arsenal will have to spend three figures if they are to have any chance of convincing Newcastle to let Isak travel down to the nation’s capital.

But with 19 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, Isak has proven that he is more than capable of holding his own in the English top-flight.

With Newcastle now sat 15 points adrift of the Champions League, Isak will no doubt be keen for another taste of Europe’s premier competition next season.

Arsenal have proven that they are not shy to dip into their wallet when they believe in a player, or more specifically perhaps, when Arteta believes in a player.

But with some already likening Isak to Thierry Henry, perhaps there is another number 14 waiting to spearhead Arsenal’s attack to another Premier League title.

Yes it will cost a lot, but as Rice has proven, the right player is worth the cost, no matter how steep it seems at the time.

They say that money doesn’t solve everything. But sometimes, it can buy you a 6ft 3in goalscoring machine – and that, is close enough.