Arsenal legend David Seaman denied access to Emirates Stadium until Disney star steps in

Arsenal legend David Seaman was saved from an embarrassing situation by Disney’s Loki star, Tom Hiddleston, after the former England goalkeeper was denied access to the Emirates Stadium.

When it comes to Arsenal royalty, they do not come much more famous than Seaman. During his time at the club, the much-loved shot-stopper won three league titles and four FA Cups for the Gunners.

Yet it turns out that the 60-year-old’s fame at the Emirates Stadium is not quite as universal as first thought.

Tom Hiddleston rescues David Seaman from Arsenal rejection

Speaking on Seaman’s podcast, Seaman Says, Hiddleston recounted the hilarious story of how his fame from playing Loki in the hit Disney series saved the day as they attempted to get access to the Arsenal ground.

“About two weeks ago, David and I were guests of Aaron Ramsdale at the Arsenal vs Brentford game at the Emirates Stadium,” he began.

“We get to the stadium and we get to the players’ car park and there’s a very sweet young girl in a high-vis jacket with a clipboard, who just says ‘Can I get your name? Do you have a parking space?’

“And David says, ‘Yeah, David Seaman’, [the girl then replies] ‘Sorry what was that? Daniel?’ and she’s got this clipboard out, ‘What was it again? Daniel?’

“I’m sitting there going ‘Oh my god’ and she’s looking through this [list] taking ages. ‘Are you sure you’ve got a space?’

“Anyway, there’s one more check and I leant over and I said ‘I’m so sorry, this is one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play for Arsenal and England of all-time. His name is David Seaman.’

“And then she looks at me and goes ‘Oh my god it’s Loki!’ Park over here!’

“That’s true,” Seaman added. “Then she went: ‘Park anywhere!’

Is Tom Hiddleston an Arsenal fan?

Yes, Hiddleston is an Arsenal fan and has attended the Emirates Stadium on numerous occasions. The star from Loki was also alongside Seaman for Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United last September.