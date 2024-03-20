Arsenal fans ‘worried’ as defender pens new long-term contract

Arsenal fans have expressed their concern at Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury record after the Gunners defender put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

Tomiyasu, 25, has committed his future to the club by signing until 2026, with the option of a further year believed to be part of the deal.

The Japanese international arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2021, featuring 73 times for Mikel Arteta since then. Tomiyasu has impressed with his performances for the Premier League leaders since his arrival from Serie A side Bologna, featuring in numerous positions across the back-four.

He follows Ben White, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka in agreeing contract extensions with Arsenal. Yet fans have raised one major worry about the new deal.

Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal contract sparks injury concerns

Tomiyasu has missed 41 games across his three seasons at Arsenal, with the full-back currently recovering from a calf injury.

As the news of his contract extension broke, fans were quick to share their delight, but also raised concerns over the club committing themselves to a player who last completed 90 minutes in the Premier League just three times this season.

“I don’t doubt his commitment or ability but that injury record is a huge worry,” one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Well done on your new contract Tomiyasu.”

“I love Tomi,” another added. “I think he is an important player for our team, but he has to sort out his injuries.”

A third said: “Very well deserved for Tomi, a true Swiss [army] knife tactically and versatility wise. Such a complete profile and gives his all for the team when he does.

“Needs to put his injury problems behind him and find some consistency in his availability. The only thing you can fault him on.”

Speaking to club media after the announcement, Arteta shared his delight that Tomiyasu had signed on the dotted line.

“We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us,” the Gunners boss said. “Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi’s attitude, mentality and values are first class. Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us.

“The way he trains, with his desire and determination to be the best version of himself every day, is admirable. We look forward to continue working with Tomi in the future years.”

Arsenal are next in action in the Premier League on March, 31, against Man City, with a mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final clash vs Bayern Munich looming on April, 9.