Mikel Arteta reaction convinces Arsenal fans that Aaron Ramsdale is “done” at the club

Mikel Arteta’s response to Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction during Arsenal’s Champions League penalty shoot-out win over Porto has convinced some fans that the goalkeeper’s time at the club is nearing its end.

The Gunners ended their 14-year wait for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this week as they came back from a 1-0 deficit in the first-leg to beat Porto 4-2 on penalties at the Emirates Stadium.

Leandro Trossard’s first-half goal leveled the aggregate score, with David Raya cementing himself as Arsenal’s hero on the night with two penalty saves during the shoot-out.

Arteta’s side now face Bayern Munich in the next round of the competition, with some supporters claiming the North London side hold a key advantage in the tie.

Arsenal fans fear for Ramsdale after Arteta reaction

In the aftermath of the win, supporters have shared their concerns over the future of back-up goalkeeper Ramsdale, after Arteta was seemingly caught glaring at the 25-year-old as the the spot-kicks were being taken.

In newly released footage called ‘Bench Cam’ on Arsenal’s official website, the Arteta looks over at Ramsdale as he celebrated much later than the rest of the group following Raya’s first penalty save.

A week after making a huge error in their Premier League clash with Brentford, supporters took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest clip.

Ramsdale of course was not the only player to celebrate, with fans likely looking too closely at Arteta’s one-second glance over to the shot-stopper in what was huge moment of tension in the course of Arsenal’s season.

The 41-year-old coach even waxed lyrical over the goalkeeper last weekend, despite his error allowing Brentford to score.

Ramsdale produced two superb saves in the second-half to keep Arsenal in the game, something that Arteta was all too aware of.

“[I am] Really happy, especially because he [Ramsdale] did exactly what he is, a person with huge personality and courage, very determined,” he said.

“Errors are part of football. It’s how you react to it, especially for the keepers which is probably the most difficult position.”

Arsenal are next in action on March, 31, where they take on title rivals Man City in a mouth-watering clash at the Etihad Stadium.