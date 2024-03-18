Premier League star Michail Antonio calls out “delusional” Arsenal fans

Premier League star Michail Antonio calls out “delusional” Arsenal fansAssociated Press
West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has labeled Arsenal fans as “delusional” in a playful dig at the club’s supporters over their new-found confidence under Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal’s improvement on the pitch with Arteta in charge has been seismic since the 41-year-old became head coach of the Gunners back in 2019.
Having finished eighth in Arteta’s first season, Arsenal now sit top of the Premier League and are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Antonio, however, has now admitted that the club’s success has given rise to a false sense of confidence from the team’s fanbase.
Michail Antonio: “Arsenal fans annoy me”
Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio made his feelings clear about Arsenal fans.
“My agent is an Arsenal fan, I’ve got a load of family members who are Arsenal fans and I’ve got a lot of friends who are Arsenal fans,” he said.
“They annoy me because as soon as they are tip-toeing close to anything they are the ‘best team in the world’. It’s actually unbelievable how delusional these people are!”
Arsenal’s title charge began to unravel last season after a 2-2 draw with West Ham in April. Even though Antonio’s recollection of the result is inaccurate, the 33-year-old revealed that after the full-time whistle, he had a rather shocking response from his agent.
“Last year when we [West Ham] beat [drew with] Arsenal at home, when they were top of the league, my agent called me up and called me a ‘wasteman’,” Antonio said.
“He said: ‘Why did you have to do this to me?’, I’m like ‘We may get relegated. I have to look after me, bro!’.
“Some of the stuff they [Arsenal fans] say is actually outrageous!”
Arsenal are next in action against Premier League title rivals Man City on March, 31.
A quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich will see them welcome the Bundesliga side to the Emirates Stadium on April, 9 – with fans adamant that they have a unique advantage against the German juggernauts.