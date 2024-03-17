Ex-Arsenal star admits leaving the club “for a woman” in League of Legends interview

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has shockingly revealed that he left the club “for a woman”, something the former Gunners star admitted that he regrets.

Petit enjoyed three seasons of football in north London before his eventual move to Barcelona in 2000.

The holding midfielder won the World Cup during his stay in the capital and shone under former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger.

Having lifted both the Premier League title and FA Cup, Petit quickly cemented his status as one of the best players in his position.

Petit: “I left Arsenal for a woman”

So, when Barcelona came knocking at the turn of the millennium, Petit agreed to swap England for Spain.

But in a jaw-dropping revelation, the Frenchman revealed that romantic interest played a pivotal part in the move.

“For a woman,” Petit said when asked why he left Arsenal in a League of Legends interview for Stadium Astro.

“I always loved Barcelona and [Real] Madrid, two of the biggest clubs in the world. But I should have stayed with Arsenal, definitely,” he added.

“You know, sometimes the grass is not greener somewhere else. It’s better to stay where you are when you receive love and happiness and you are successful. Why would you leave?

“Definitely [a big regret]. If I could turn the clock back, I would probably make a different decision.”

