Ian Wright responds after being “slaughtered” for “Stevie Wonder” FA Cup draw

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has rejected claims that he was impersonating Stevie Wonder during the FA Cup semi-final draw, admitting that he could not believe “how many people went crazy” after it took place.

Wright was in charge of the draw that saw the former Gunner pull four numbered balls from a bag to determine the matches for the competition’s semi-finals.

Manchester United were chosen to play Coventry City, while Man City and Chelsea made up the other game to take place at Wembley Stadium.

Yet the draw caused a stir online for Wright’s apparent over the top approach to making sure that he wasn’t looking inside the bag that contained the balls.

With his head drawn back to look up at the ceiling, the Arsenal icon threw it from side to side that some people believed resembled Stevie Wonder’s movements on stage when he plays the piano.

Ian Wright denies Stevie Wonder impersonation

Yet speaking on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Wright made it clear that he was simply trying to show everyone that he was not looking inside the bag as the draw was taking place.

“I can’t believe how many people went crazy over that,” Wright said about the FA Cup draw.

“There were only four balls in and I think people were a bit upset that we didn’t know who [which team] was [ball numnber] one, two, three, and four.

“But the main thing is, they’re so stringent on making sure we don’t look in the bag, making sure the bag is tight before you open it so you’re not looking in.

“In the end, people were saying ‘What’s he doing the Stevie Wonder for?’ I wasn’t doing Stevie Wonder; I was just making sure I wasn’t looking in [the bag].

“It looked like Stevie Wonder, but I didn’t want people to say that the draw was wrong – people still slaughtered me but I thought it was a great draw.”

FA Cup semi-final draw in full

Coventry City vs Manchester United

Man City vs Chelsea

When will the FA Cup semi-finals take place?

The FA Cup semi-finals will take place on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

The two ties will be played on consecutive days, both taking place at Wembley Stadium.