Gareth Southgate reveals Ben White truth as Arsenal star left out of England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Arsenal star Ben White has asked to be left out of the Three Lions’ squad.

White has not been called up to the England squad since leaving the 2022 World Cup midway through the competition, despite his good form for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old has excelled at right-back this season but, despite injuries to Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold, he was not named in the squad to face Brazil and Belgium later this month.

White ‘reticence’ towards England recall divides fans

Speculation was rife after he left the England squad during the Qatar World Cup that White had fallen out with Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland.

Naturally, Southgate was asked about White’s omission from the squad, given his form and the obvious shortage of right-backs in the squad, and the England boss has revealed White has asked not to be selected.

“On form, I can’t sit here and say he doesn’t deserve to be in. We had a call from Edu (Arsenal sporting director) saying Ben White didn’t want to be considered for England selection at this time,” Southgate told reporters.

“I spoke to him post-Qatar and there was clearly reticence on his side. I don’t know why that is. But I have to respect that. The door is 100% open, but he’s currently not available to us.

“There is no issue between us, or with Steve Holland. That’s been mentioned in articles and I don’t like that.”

Fans were quick to react to Southgate’s comments on social media. One fan tweeted: “One day, we will know the reason why Ben White was never again called up to the National Team.”

Another added: “Could Ben have not called Gareth himself? Strange one. Shame he’s not involved, in the form of his life right now.”

While another fan tweeted: “It’s a shame to be fair. He’d be fantastic for England – hope the issue for him not being available is resolved sooner rather than later. Fantastic player, offers versatility too.”

England squad in full

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite received their first call-ups to the squad, while Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was recalled for the first time in four years.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Man City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), John Stones (Man City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal), James Maddison (Tottenham), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Phil Foden (Man City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Ivan Toney (Brentford)