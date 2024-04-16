Wendy’s offering $1 deal with any purchase every single day

Wendy’s are rolling out a brand new deal that fans can cash in on, offering a wealth of popular menu items that fans can choose from.

As a part of Dave’s deals, Wendy’s will be offering fans an opportunity to grab some of their favorite menu items for only $1.

The deal starts on April 15 and will run for a whole week. In order to take part, customers will need to download the Wendy’s app to make their purchases.

This new deal will include the following items:

Crispy Chicken BLT

Junior Bacon Cheeseburger

Small Chili

Medium Fry

4-piece Nuggs

Small Frosty

To make the most out of the new deal, make sure to redeem the Dave’s Daily Dollar Deal found under the offers tab in the Wendy’s app.

Article continues after ad

Speaking of free food, back in February, a man shared a hack he’d discovered to get free food “every single day.”