How to get free Wendy’s nuggets every Wednesday

Wendy’s is delivering for fans once again, as the chain just announced it’s giving out free nuggets for a whole month.

The new deal is on offer as of May 8, and customers will be able to indulge in Wendy’s classic, all-white-meat chicken nuggets, completely free of charge.

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s have given out some exciting freebies, as back in April, it told fast food fans that they were giving away free fries every single Friday.

Flickr

This new nugget deal is equally thrilling, and couldn’t be easier to cash in on. All you need to do is sign up to the Wendy’s rewards app and make your purchases through there. As well as this, to mark the launch, you can indulge in a $3 discount on any purchase exceeding $15.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the brand has also announced the launch of its Nuggs Party Pack, which includes a total of 50 chicken nuggets, that will continue to roll out nationwide.

Article continues after ad

The party pack is available in crispy or spicy nuggets and is “perfect for watch parties, picnics and so much more,” Wendy’s said.

This isn’t the only reason you should sign up to the Wendy’s app, as it also allows you to accumulate points each time you make a purchase. For every $1 you spend at the chain, you will earn a total of ten points.

When you’ve earned enough points, you can trade them for lots of free menu items in the Rewards Store.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a lover of food deals, a TikToker revealed a hack back in February to get free food every single day, and people were amazed. This included some of the biggest fast food brands in the world, such as McDonald’s, Domino’s and Starbucks.

As well as this, last October a McDoanld’s customer went viral after they revealed how they get cheap meals at the chain “every single time.”