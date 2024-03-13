Chipotle fans managed to get fan-favorite item back on menu

Chipotle fans were serious about getting Chicken al Pastor back in their burritos. The popular menu item is now making a return thanks to fans persistent requests on social media.

Chipotle launched their Chicken al Pastor in March 2023 across their restaurants in North America, Europe and the UK. The new flavor turned out to be a smash hit. Which is why fans were so devastated when it left the menu in August.

Disappointed fans quickly took to social media, flooding the brand’s official accounts with messages, begging the fast-food chain to put it back on the menu.

According to Chipotle, there were more requests about Chicken al Pastor “on social media than any other limited time offering in the brand’s history.” And fans were willing to go to extreme lengths to see the chain bring the beloved chicken back.

Article continues after ad

Some fans even said they’d name their first-born child after the chicken dish. While others offered to tattoo the words “Chicken al Pastor” on various parts of their bodies, including the forehead.

Article continues after ad

According to the company’s Chief Brand Officer, Chris Brandt, “one in five” transactions during 2023 at Chipotle included Chicken al Pastor. “We are thrilled to make this the fastest item to ever come back to Chipotle.” He said.

But just what’s in this dish fans are so passionate about?

What’s in Chipotle’s Chicken al Pastor?

According to Chipotle, Chicken al Pastor is made with “seared morita peppers and ground achiote, balanced with a splash of pineapple finished with fresh lime, and hand-chopped cilantro”.

Article continues after ad

Chipotle Morita peppers are one of the main ingredients in Chipotle’s Chicken al Pastor.

Chipotle also gave fans some insight into what to pick in their next Chicken al Pastor burrito bowl.

The restaurant revealed the most ordered Chicken al Pastor bowl in 2023 came with white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chilli-corn salsa, cheese and guac.