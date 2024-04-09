Uber Eats launches TikTok-style video feature to promote new food products

Uber Eats soft-launched its video feature where merchants can showcase their food and beverage in hopes of better sales.

After the first quarter of 2024, Uber Eats announced they have one million merchants who use the platform to sell their food and beverage.

The amount of associated sellers on Uber Eats spans across 11,000 cities within six different continents.

With such success, Uber Eats will be rolling out a short-form video feed to help merchants promote their dishes.

A spokesperson for Uber Eats described the new video feature as an element that will “attract new consumers and tell a visual story of their meals, which currently isn’t available on other delivery platforms.”

Despite the chance of many participating restaurants, customers will only be able to see videos of dishes posted in close proximity to the location they are ordering from.

Though the launch will soon be worldwide, Uber Eats is currently testing the new video feature in New York, San Francisco, and Toronto.

Uber Eats senior director of product, Awaneesh Verma, commented on the data from their soft launch, and said people are “much more confident trying new dishes and trying things that they otherwise wouldn’t have.”

He continued, “Even little things like being able to see texture, and the details of what a portion size looks like, or what’s in a dish, has been really inspiring for our users.”

The Uber Eats “manager software” has also been revamped, with hopes that its detailed analytics will allow merchants to see what dishes are favored over others. In turn, merchants can then give promotions on their most popular items.

The new video feature will also be free to participating merchants.