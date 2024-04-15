EntertainmentFood

Taco Bell boss reveals “life-changing” food hack he orders every day

Lauren Lewis
Taco Bell StoreWikimedia Commons

Taco Bell’s boss revealed a food hack from the beloved fast-food chain that he claims is absolutely “life-changing.”

Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer for Taco Bell attended the first ever Live Mas LIVE event, which is a convention for Taco Bell superfans. 

Attending the event, he spoke about his favorite item that he likes to order when he makes a daily visit. 

“Two to three crunchy tacos — not supreme, just regular crunchy tacos,” he told the Business Insider. “And a bean burrito with extra onions, grilled.”

“You have to try it, it’s life-changing,” he told fans. 

He also had another favorite go-to hack, by doubling up his portion size for another popular item: “Double chicken on the quesadilla,” he shared. “It will change your life,” he said. 

Sean Tresvant, who is Taco Bell’s CEO also revealed that he frequents the popular fast food chain three to four times a week. 

He revealed that he liked his taco’s “supreme” style — with tomatoes and sour cream, along with cheese, lettuce, and protein. He picks one beef and one chicken and always makes sure to grab a bean burrito as well. 

Another TikToker went viral recently after they received a surprising order he claims was prepared by a Taco Bell worker.

About The Author

Lauren Lewis

Lauren is a fast food writer at Dexerto. Covering some of the biggest brands in the industry, you'll find her writing about McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Domino's Pizza, to name a few. Lauren has a Master's degree in English Literature, and loves nothing more than putting pen to paper. You can contact Lauren at lauren.lewis@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Man's viral Taco Bell order
Food
Taco Bell customer stunned after ‘messed up’ Doritos Locos order
Lauren Lewis
Starbucks refresher drinks
Food
How to make Starbucks Refreshers at home
Maddy Kinkead
Cadbury's Frappuccino Starbucks
Food
Starbucks baristas reveal the weirdest orders they’ve ever gotten
Lauren Lewis
Sonic worker spills order over car
Food
Sonic worker spills order all over customers car and people can’t believe it
Lauren Lewis

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.