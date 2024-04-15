Taco Bell boss reveals “life-changing” food hack he orders every day

Taco Bell’s boss revealed a food hack from the beloved fast-food chain that he claims is absolutely “life-changing.”

Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer for Taco Bell attended the first ever Live Mas LIVE event, which is a convention for Taco Bell superfans.

Attending the event, he spoke about his favorite item that he likes to order when he makes a daily visit.

“Two to three crunchy tacos — not supreme, just regular crunchy tacos,” he told the Business Insider. “And a bean burrito with extra onions, grilled.”

“You have to try it, it’s life-changing,” he told fans.

He also had another favorite go-to hack, by doubling up his portion size for another popular item: “Double chicken on the quesadilla,” he shared. “It will change your life,” he said.

Sean Tresvant, who is Taco Bell’s CEO also revealed that he frequents the popular fast food chain three to four times a week.

He revealed that he liked his taco’s “supreme” style — with tomatoes and sour cream, along with cheese, lettuce, and protein. He picks one beef and one chicken and always makes sure to grab a bean burrito as well.

