Keith Lee reveals the top three foods he “can’t live without”

Food critic Keith Lee often goes viral for reviewing restaurants recommended by fans, but in September, he decided to give his curious viewers something extra special.

In a TikTok post, Lee revealed the three foods he can’t live without. “One of the number one questions I always get is what do I eat when I’m not on a food tour,” Lee said.

“And in my hand, are the three things I can’t live without,” he added.

Though there were a variety of items that impressed fans, there was one that stood out: Lee’s go-to bakery item – a chocolate-filled croissant. The croissant has a flakey, buttery texture and is filled with two chocolate bars. Though it can be warmed up before eating, the food critic scarfed it down straight from the package.

“I eat a lot of these, like, a whole lot of them,” Lee said.

Another food Lee said he couldn’t live without was a ginger shot, which reduces inflammation and nausea and aids in digestion. “I drink one of these almost every day,” he explained.

Lastly, Lee revealed that he wouldn’t be able to live without truffle fries. Though he ordered his parmesan-coated fries from Salt & Spoon in Las Vegas, NV, many restaurants around the world sell them. Truffle fries are even considered a key part of TikTok’s ‘girl dinner,’ which consists of fries, a beverage, and a caesar salad.

After hearing Lee’s must-haves, viewers were thrilled, as the majority of the items could be bought at a supermarket, making it easy for them to give his recommendations a try.

“Ok but I need those chocolate croissants now,” wrote one.

“I need these,” added another.

While Lee’s food reviews are primarily positive, ending in thousand-dollar tips and lines out the door, he recently went viral for posting about his trip to the DMV (Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia).

Despite having plenty of reviews to share, Lee held back on sharing his food content, as he felt that his opinions wouldn’t have been “constructive” for viewers or the restaurants’ owners.

