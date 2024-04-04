Subway to offer four new menu options with first bread change in three years

Subway are set to offer signature wraps served on lavash-style flatbreads, with the first bread addition in years.

The sandwich chain have announced that you will now be able to order any of their menu items in a lavash-style flatbread wrap nationwide from April 11.

You can create your own flavor combos as usual, but to celebrate the first bread addition that they’ve had in years, they have created four signature wraps:

Homestyle chicken salad: Freshly prepared rotisserie-style chicken and mayo, with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion.

Honey mustard chicken: Rotisserie-style chicken paired with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese, and a sweet honey mustard sauce.

Turkey, bacon & avocado: A combination of oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, and smashed avocado, finished with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese, and peppercorn ranch sauce.

Cali caprese: Mozzarella and avocado, layered with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted garlic aioli, and parmesan vinaigrette.

These flatbreads take inspiration from Middle Eastern cuisine and have a soft, bubbly texture that can be eaten cold or toasted. The wraps come in at the same size as a six-inch when prepared, but a lot wider so fit in the same amount of nutrients and flavor as a footlong sub.

Subway announced that “This latest menu refresh continues Subway’s ongoing transformation journey that began in 2021, raising the bar with new and improved ingredients, craveable signature sandwiches, salads, sides, snacks and now, wraps and flatbreads.”