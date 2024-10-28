Jimmy John’s reveals sandwich that replaces regular bun with giant pickle

Popular sandwich restaurant Jimmy John’s has revealed the Picklewich, a new option that replaces the regular bun with a giant pickle.

Announced on Thursday, October 24, the ‘Freaky Fast’ sandwich shop revealed the rather unique dill pickle-flavored meal.

According to a press release, the Picklewich “delivers all the flavors of a classic Jimmy John’s sandwich” but they made a pretty massive change to it that carb-haters may enjoy.

Instead of serving it on its signature 8-inch bun, the contents of the Picklewich will be served between a sliced-in-half gigantic dill pickle.

It’ll be available in two different variations. The Vito Picklewich features salami, capocollo and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, and basil. The Turkey Picklewich is much simpler, as it’s just turkey, provolone, lettuce, and tomato.

To go alongside the new dill-licious sandwich option, Jimmy John’s is bringing back the Dill Pickle flavored Jimmy Chips for a limited time.

Those interested in checking out the pickle sandwich themselves will have to visit their local Jimmy John’s between Monday, October 28, and Thursday, November 14.

To top it all off, rewards members will be able to get it for 50% off on National Sandwich Day, which happens on November 3, 2024. However, they’re only offering the coupon with the purchase of another eight-inch sub.

This is just the latest new release from popular fast-food restaurants. KFC revealed its new Original Recipe Chicken Tenders to the masses on October 16, replacing its existing product in the process.

McDonald’s also brought its iconic McRib sandwich back into stores in October, but only customers in the United Kingdom can get it for now. There was a ton of excitement about its release, but many took to social media to call out the lack of sauce on their sandwich.