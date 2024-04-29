Starbucks & Star Wars collab for new cup release: How to get them

Exciting news for Star Wars fans as the franchise has confirmed they’re teaming up with Starbucks to create a brand new line of cups. Here’s what they look like and when you can get one yourself.

In keeping with the passing seasons, Starbucks’ cups align with some of our favorite holidays. Toward the end of 2023, they brought out a line of Halloween and Christmas cups, then in February, they released their coveted pink Stanley cups for Valentine’s Day.

At the beginning of May, however, there’s a brand new release that Starbucks has never celebrated before. On May 4th, a.k.a Star Wars Day, the coffee chain is teaming up with the galaxy far, far away to bring out a series of five new cups.

Reacting to the announcement on Disney’s Instagram, fans can’t wait for the release.

“My favorite drop of the year,” one wrote, while another exclaimed, “Oh my gosh love them all!”

The demand for the new merchandise was palpable, with many customers asking if there was a limit to the number of cups they could add to their basket.

May the 4th is a legitimate holiday too, recognized as international Star Wars Day since the franchise started in 1977.

The date originated from the popular movie catchphrase “May the Force be with you,” and has since been marked by Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Company as an annual celebration of Star Wars.

Since then, festivals regularly take place across the globe, with sci-fi fans gathering together to rewatch their favorite movies.

If you want to secure your own Star Wars cup, make sure to visit the official online Disney Store on May 4, 8AM PT.

Starbucks customers have something else to get excited about in May, as the popular fast food chain have just released a new series of Discovery mugs.