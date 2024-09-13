Starbucks x Nightmare Before Christmas cup unveiled: How to get it before it’s gone

If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit creeping in, it’s time to channel your inner Pumpkin King and snag the newest must-have: the Starbucks x Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas cup.

But, you will have to act fast, or it might slip through your fingers “like a snowflake in a fiery grip.” Any Disney and Starbucks collab is bound to sell like hotcakes, but when it’s the first inkling of Christmas 2024 at Starbucks, fans are sure to go wild.

This highly anticipated tumbler will launch on Friday, September 13 at 11 am. ET and is available exclusively online through the Disney Store. Neither Disney nor Starbucks plan to release it in physical stores, so your best bet is to shop online.

At $35, this limited-edition tumbler is perfect for fans of the 1993 Tim Burton classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney

The 24-ounce stainless steel cold cup features a sleek black design adorned with iconic characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie.

The Starbucks x Nightmare Before Christmas cup’s spooky yet playful design is accented with neon green details, including skulls, spiders, laughing pumpkins, and even wrought-iron graveyard gates.

As with all Starbucks tumblers, this one is double-walled to keep your drinks icy cold. It also features a glossy black screw-on lid and a vibrant green straw that won’t easily slip out, thanks to the ring at the bottom.

Given the massive popularity of The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed merch this season, including the limited-edition Lego set that features iconic buildings from Halloween Town and is now fully sold out, these tumblers are expected to sell out quickly.

Mark your calendars for Friday the 13th and be ready to grab this collectible before it’s gone.

Whether you’re a fan of the movie or just love a good Halloween/Christmas hybrid accessory, this tumbler is the perfect way to kick off the spooky season. Some other seasonal releases aren’t as highly anticipated though, and some McDonald’s fans were less than impressed with this year’s Boo Buckets.