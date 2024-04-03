Starbucks reveal new Spicy Refreshers packing “plenty of heat”

Fans of Starbucks will be pleased to find that the brand are set to release a ‘spiced up’ version of their classic refreshers.

The collection of Refreshers sold by Starbucks have been a beloved staple of the menu since 2012, but never have the brand announced the release of such an unusual twist on these classic beverages.

According to popular food blogger, Markie Devo, the new spicy refreshers are shaken with ice, real fruit inclusions, lemonade and “kicked up with a new Spicy Chili Powder Blend that unleashes spicy goodness and awakens the senses – a tropical escape with plenty of heat.”

The new flavors are said to include:

Spicy Dragon Fruit

Spicy Strawberry

Spicy Pineapple

This also comes after a barista dropped an image of the new refresher lineup on the store’s computer, writing “Wtf is this?” clearly surprised by the exotic new drinks.

This led to a lot of banter among fellow baristas, with one writing: “We’re getting chili powder guys! Time to bring the tequila and make some spicy refresher margaritas!”

According to Devo, these spicy drinks will be available for a limited time while supplies last, at participating Starbucks locations nationwide beginning 4/16.

