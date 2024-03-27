Sour Patch Kids become Sour Patch Adults in apparent April Fools joke

It seems Sour Patch Kids is rebranding in what may be an early April Fools joke, as the popular candy claims it will now be called ‘Sour Patch Adults.’

It seems the Sour Patch Kids brand of candy may be trying to get ahead of the April Fools’ Day game after its official X account has undergone an apparent rebrand.

After changing its profile picture to a monochrome, frowning Sour Patch Kid wearing a suit and tie, the account posted a simple tweet that said: “It’s time to grow up.”

Attached to the tweet, an image reads, “Effective immediately, we are Sour Patch Adults. We deeply regret the mischief, tomfoolery, or otherwise child-like behavior in our past.”

The post continued and said the candy brand’s new goal would be to “lead with maturity and tact” going forward.

The post itself seems to mirror modern brand apology messages, with a brief statement followed by a much longer message included as an image on a monochrome background.

Other brands on X jumped in on the fun, as the Instacart account responded, “So we’re just skipping the awkward unapologetic sour patch teen phase?

Some X users were confused by the post, with many claiming Sour Patch Adults was a little too early to post their joke. “This is a couple of days early, no?” asked one user, while another said, “Lmao it’s not even April 1st yet.”

However, some X users honed in on what really matters here: “I hope this just means bigger candy, because I could totally eat that.”

With April 1, 2024, just a few days away only time will tell what exactly Sour Patch Adults will do with this new, more mature rebrand.