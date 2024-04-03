EntertainmentFood

Viral TikTok food hack doubles your Lucky Charms in size in less than 20 seconds

Maddy Kinkead
A photo of lucky charms marshmallows@noflakeysalt via TikTok

This TikTok shows you how to make Lucky Charms cereal twice the size using just a microwave.

This viral TikTok by a food blogger shows how you can double the size of the marshmallows in your Lucky Charms, because everyone knows the mallows are the best bit.

All you need to do is fill a bowl about halfway with Lucky Charms cereal, and then put it in the microwave for 18 seconds before you add the milk. Although it’s not clear why the timing is this exact, the TikToker specifies, “exactly 18 seconds, no more, no less.”

Once the cereal comes out of the microwave, the marshmallows have literally doubled in size, giving you a much bigger bowl of cereal. The reason for this is because the marshmallows are freeze-dried, so do not melt in the heat of the microwave, but expand instead:

People in the comments were suspicious though, as you can buy bags of these marshmallows in a bigger size from Target, and one user was convinced this was just some clever editing, “Not him using the Jet Puffed brand of Lucky charms marshmallows.”

Others were just confused by the exact microwave timing, “I did 18.5 seconds and a leprechaun appeared.”

Although some people were skeptical, one cereal fan said that they tried this out and were pleased with the results, “Tried it, ended up microwaving them for 3 rounds, they got bigger and taste like a campfire marshmallow.”

