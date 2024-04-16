Pringles x Crocs collab: How to get your hands on a pair

Crocs have teamed up with Pringles in an unexpected footwear collab, and here’s how you can grab yourself a pair.

Pringles have taken a step into the fashion world by teaming up with Crocs to invent three pairs of their classic clogs and a pair of sliders printed with Pringles designs.

The sliders come in white, and the clogs come in red and orange, or blue and green, and are decorated with Pringles custom Jibbitz charms.

To make these shoes even more unique, the ankle strap used for putting your Crocs in ‘sports mode’ is designed to look like Mr. P’s iconic mustache.

That’s not even the most crazy product in this collab though. Crocs have brought out boots that have a sole designed to look like a stack of Pringles, and, wait for it – they even have Pringles holders on the sides so you can carry your chips with you anywhere you go.

This drop was first teased by Chris Olsen, a social media fashionista, who uploaded a video of him jumping in the boots, showing that your Pringles in their holsters aren’t going anywhere, no matter how fast you move. The boots look pretty crazy but are definitely a great collector’s item for any snack enthusiast.

These boots retail for $115.

How to get the Pringles and Crocs collab

All of these shoes, as well as packs of the custom Jibbitz, will be available on Crocs website from April 16. On top of this, those who buy a pair of the boots will get to try a limited edition Pringles flavor named, “Croc-tail Party.”

This unusual chip flavor is said to compliment the weird fun of the entire collection, and features the “tanginess of lime, the sweetness of watermelon and a hint of chili spice, all the spirit of this partnership.”