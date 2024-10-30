Crocs are getting banned in schools due to increased accidents and distractions

Schools in several states are banning Crocs, with many institutions claiming the popular clogs cause students to trip and fall.

Over the years, Crocs has taken over as one of the most popular brands of slip-on shoes among adults and kids alike.

According to Bloomberg, however, the shoe’s popularity hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for students across the US. The publication says that dozens of schools across 12 states are banning the iconic footwear for safety reasons.

“Whenever someone mentions a foot injury, the first thing everyone says is, ‘I bet you they were wearing Crocs,’” said New York school nurse Oswaldo Luciano in a statement to Bloomberg.

The safety issue with Crocs reportedly stems from students not wearing them with the strap behind their heels, which is known online as ‘sport mode.’

Other schools, however, say that the shoes have also led to a rise in distractions due to students playing with their decorative charms. On top of that, students are additionally reportedly throwing their shoes at their schoolmates.

This isn’t the first time Crocs have been banned, either. Back in July 2023, CSGO players were banned from wearing the popular shoe on stage during ESL events after the organizers made a change to the rules surrounding team attire.

It wasn’t the first ban in esports, either, as one team had to pause one of their League of Legends World Championship matches because one of their players was wearing Crocs.

The company has partnered with some of the biggest brands in the world over the years, sparking reactions from people across social media in the process.

Crocs’ partnership with Pringles brought two new designs back in April 2024, which swapped out the regular strap design for the chip mascot’s iconic mustache. Just a few months before that, Crocs took social media by storm with the reveal of two new Naruto-themed clogs.