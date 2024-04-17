KFC “chizza” is back, but there’s a catch

KFC have brought back their infamous chizza, but it’s only around for a short time.

Back in February, KFC launched chizza in the US after it had done a pretty solid run in countries like China, Taiwan and Germany. The curious food replaces pizza dough with two pieces of fried chicken, and is topped with melted cheese, marinara sauce and pepperoni slices.

Although the dish received mixed reviews, with one food blogger mentioning that the “chicken was pretty soggy and the pepperoni tasteless.” Others, were elated when the dish was introduced and people queued down the street when KFC launched a pop-up “Chizzeria” in New York City for one day only in honor of the dish:

If you’re keen to try KFC chizza again, then you’ll have to start saving as it’s going to require a trip to the Phillipines.. KFC have re-launched the chizza in the country with some extra pizazz. The dish now comes with pepperoni, pineapple, and green bell pepper for the topping. On top of this, they even advertised the double-decker chizza from their “secret menu” on their Instagram:

KFC PH The not-so secret menu item available in the Philippines.

KFC are known for their “doubling” of special chicken dishes, such as the Double Down that was available in March 2023 in the US that used two fried chicken breasts instead of burger buns and filled them with cheese, bacon, and barbecue sauce. Now, you can get a chizza that is made up of a whopping four chicken breasts sandwiched together with marinara sauce and cheese.

Although the reviews were mixed, the chizza certainly gained a lot of hype in the US, and with KFC regularly bringing it back in other countries, it could only be a matter of time before it returns Stateside.