EntertainmentFood

KFC “chizza” is back, but there’s a catch

Maddy Kinkead
KFC ChizzaKFC

KFC have brought back their infamous chizza, but it’s only around for a short time.

Back in February, KFC launched chizza in the US after it had done a pretty solid run in countries like China, Taiwan and Germany. The curious food replaces pizza dough with two pieces of fried chicken, and is topped with melted cheese, marinara sauce and pepperoni slices.

Although the dish received mixed reviews, with one food blogger mentioning that the “chicken was pretty soggy and the pepperoni tasteless.” Others, were elated when the dish was introduced and people queued down the street when KFC launched a pop-up “Chizzeria” in New York City for one day only in honor of the dish:

If you’re keen to try KFC chizza again, then you’ll have to start saving as it’s going to require a trip to the Phillipines.. KFC have re-launched the chizza in the country with some extra pizazz. The dish now comes with pepperoni, pineapple, and green bell pepper for the topping. On top of this, they even advertised the double-decker chizza from their “secret menu” on their Instagram:

KFC double-decker chizzaKFC PH
The not-so secret menu item available in the Philippines.

KFC are known for their “doubling” of special chicken dishes, such as the Double Down that was available in March 2023 in the US that used two fried chicken breasts instead of burger buns and filled them with cheese, bacon, and barbecue sauce. Now, you can get a chizza that is made up of a whopping four chicken breasts sandwiched together with marinara sauce and cheese.

Although the reviews were mixed, the chizza certainly gained a lot of hype in the US, and with KFC regularly bringing it back in other countries, it could only be a matter of time before it returns Stateside.

Related Topics

KFC

About The Author

Maddy Kinkead

Maddy is a Fast Food Writer at Dexerto. She has an MA in English from QUB and has written for sites like The Tab and Relationship Surgery, among others. She's an expert in fast food chains, restaurants, recipes and all things food-related. Get in touch at madeline.kinkead@dexerto.com

keep reading
Food
KFC unveils ‘Taste of KFC Deals’ value menu starting at super low prices
Lauren Lewis
KFC Buffet
Food
What is the viral KFC buffet and is it real?
Lauren Lewis
KFC apple pie poppers
Food
KFC launches new menu item putting a twist on classic dessert
Maddy Kinkead
The streamer GeezGiselle alongside a picture of KFC's Durian Double Down
Food
KFC in China has a Durian Double Down and customers are lining up to taste it
Eliana Bollati

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.