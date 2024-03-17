KFC Chizza “Chicken Pizza” reviews are in and they’re exactly how you’d imagine

KFC released their newest invention, a chicken and pizza meal combination called the Chizza, and people absolutely hate it.

KFC has quickly grown from the company’s inception to one of the most popular fast food chains worldwide, and it doesn’t require an in-depth look to see why, offering cheap and tasty crispy chicken at a reasonable price.

However, for some, given the opportunity to order fast food, they would rather spend their hard-earned cash on a timeless classic like Pizza.

So, thought the inventors at KFC, why not combine the two iconic fast food meals, Chicken and Pizza, together to make a Chizza? Everyone will love it, right?

Well, the reviews are in, and that’s not quite the case.

KFC chicken pizza slammed as “horrible idea”

One customer who was hopeful for the Chizza was a popular social media food reviewer @Rollitupk, but her hopes were soon dashed after she took her first bite.

“KFC wronger than a F**K! For that chizza,” she captioned the post.

“KFC, I don’t give a Kentucky fired f**k what you got going on, this ain’t gon work,” she blasted the chicken pizza invention. “If anybody go to KFC and get that chicken pizza and do a review and says it’s good, b*tch they done got paid,” she continues.

She wasn’t the only one who thought the pizza looked unappetizing, as others compared the Pizza toppings to Lunchables: “KFC used the pepperoni pizza Lunchable toppings,” joked one viewer.

Still, for some life is all about experiences, and by the looks of the reviews that are coming in on the Chizza it’s likely it won’t be on the menu for much longer, so for those curious go try it sooner rather than later.