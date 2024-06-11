Krispy Kreme adds all new Doughnut Dots to menus

Krispy Kreme is launching a series of brand new bite-sized doughnuts called Doughnut Dots, and they’re absolutely to die for.

Krispy Kreme is known for its innovativeness when it comes to dough-based goodies. In May, they collaborated with country-sensation Dolly Parton to release a Southern Sweets collection that featured some exciting new flavors like banana pudding and peach cobbler.

Now, Krispy Kreme has some brand new snack to chow down on – Doughnut Dots. Doughnut Dots are a new assortment of tiny takes on your favorite Krispy Kreme doughnuts, providing the perfect snack when you’re feeling a little peckish.

The new miniature assortment includes some fan favorites such as:

Powdered – an Original Glazed® doughnut hole tossed in sweet, powdered topping.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut hole tossed in sweet, powdered topping. Sprinkled – an Original Glazed® doughnut hole with rainbow nonpareils.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut hole with rainbow nonpareils. Cinnamon – an Original Glazed® doughnut hole tossed in cinnamon topping.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut hole tossed in cinnamon topping. Cookie Crumb – an Original Glazed® doughnut hole tossed in a cookie crumb topping and sprinkled with sweet, powdered topping.

Krispy Kreme Customers can pick up 10 free Doughnut Dots this June

Krispy Kreme’s new Assorted Doughnut Dots, including the Original Glazed Doughnut Dots, can be bought in a 10‑count cup or 24-count box and are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery every day via Krispy Kreme’s app and online.

In terms of pricing, a 10-count will cost around $4-5 and a 24-count around $7 (depending on location.)

“Krispy Kreme fans can now double down on delicious when picking up their regular dozen by enjoying our new lineup of Doughnut Dots,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “They’re bite-sized, fun, and made fresh daily. They’re perfect for sharing or you can pop ’em yourself when you’re on the go!”

Not only this, but customers will also be able to grab a 10-count cup of assorted Doughnut Dots or Original Glazed Doughnut Dots for just $1 when purchasing a dozen of the chain’s regular doughnut variety. This deal will run until June 16.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only one doughnut chain releasing brand new items for customers to look forward to – Dunkin’s summer menu has just been leaked by an employee.