Health expert reveals healthier option in Coke Zero vs Diet Coke debate

A dietitian has taken to social media to reveal what the healthier option is – Coke Zero, or Diet Coke.

Toronto-based dietician Abbey took to TikTok to share some thoughts on a topic that’s long been the subject of debate. Lasting only 90 seconds in total, she packed a lot of information in quickly for Coke fans.

“Both contain aspartame, caffeine, natural flavors, and caramel colors, etc.,” she said.

“The key difference is that Diet Coke is sweetened exclusively with aspartame, whereas Coke Zero also contains a sweetener called acesulfame potassium or Ace-K,” Sharp revealed. “While the wellness community will call both of these sweeteners complete poison, the reality is, they’re both FDA-approved and have been deemed safe in moderation.”

The consensus on aspartame is uncertain, with the World Health Organization’s cancer research arm classifying it as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” and demanding further research on potential health risks.

However, despite this, the Food and Drug Administration contends that this “does not mean that aspartame is actually linked to cancer.”

“I’m generally not concerned about either of these sweeteners, though I prefer not to take the risk specifically in pregnancy with Ace-K because it has been shown to cross the placenta,” Sharp continued.

Ace-K appeared in a French study conducted in 2022, where they linked aspartame to an increased risk of stroke and Ace-K to a higher risk of coronary artery disease.

“Honestly, diet sodas are not healthy foods. They should be treated no differently than regular, full-sugar soda,” she contended. “They don’t really add anything to the diet except for maybe some pleasure and a little energy kick. Diet, zero, regular, whatever, if you’re gonna drink soda, choose the one you like the most and enjoy in moderation.”

