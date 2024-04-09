GrubHub launches new Nuka-Blast Burger to celebrate Fallout series release

The Fallout series will launch on Prime Video on April 12 and GrubHub has created a new fast food combo to celebrate.

On April 12, the much anticipated Fallout series will premiere on Prime Video, and what better way to celebrate than with a themed fast-food combo meal to munch on while you binge-watch the show?

GrubHub have created the Nuka World Café for customers in New York and Los Angeles who want to try the Fallout-themed meal. Although the café won’t be an actual restaurant that Fallout fans can visit, you can order the limited-edition Nuka-Blast Burger Meal for delivery on GrubHub.

The meal will bring the series to life and contains:

Nuka-Blast burger – A spicy burger made with chilis, fire-roasted jalapeño peppers, cayenne spices, and a specially crafted spicy dipping sauce made with ghost chili peppers. Not for the faint-hearted.

– A spicy burger made with chilis, fire-roasted jalapeño peppers, cayenne spices, and a specially crafted spicy dipping sauce made with ghost chili peppers. Not for the faint-hearted. Fries – To balance out all that spice from the burger

– To balance out all that spice from the burger Nuka-Cola Victory – A special release peach and mango Jones Soda.

GrubHub and Prime Video have created these special dining experiences for fans of other shows like Shotgun Wedding and The Summer I Turned Pretty, and now it’s the turn of Fallout fans to get a watching experience for all the senses.

How to order the Nuka-Blast burger

The Nuka-Blast Burger Meal will be sold for $12 (before taxes, tips, and fees) and available for delivery via Grubhub on April 11 until supplies last. Orders are limited to select areas in New York City and Los Angeles.

With a limited quantity of meals available, orders are restricted to one per customer.