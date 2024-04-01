DoorDash driver reveals viral hack to make extra cash

A DoorDash driver went viral when they revealed a hack they’d discovered that allowed them to pocket some extra cash, and people were divided.

A DoorDasher named Kameron went viral on TikTok after she uploaded a video of her picking up an order from Chilis.

The text overlay on the video did most of the explaining behind Kameron’s ‘hack,’ as it simply reads, “When I DoorDashed Chili’s but I’m a Dasher and picked it up myself so I basically tipped myself.”

By picking up the order herself, Kameron managed to avoid the tip being granted to another DoorDasher.

“IDK if this was a win or not,” she wrote in the caption.

After the video was posted on the platform, it went on to gain over two million views, and people were eager to debate Kameron’s “win.”

“You quite literally paid more than just getting it yourself,” one said, clearly unimpressed.

“Depends on what really happened,” one user wrote. “Doordash has a pickup option that I think is discounted for drivers so that’s most likely what happened instead of ordering for delivery and picking it up herself.”

However, this might not actually be the case, as one user said “Dude, DoorDash is a business, not a charity. The driver won’t make more than the customer pays to DoorDash.”

Another DoorDasher went viral back in November, when they chose to eat a customer’s food after they didn’t leave him a tip.