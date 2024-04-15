Food

Domino’s shake up their whole menu with new pizza option

Maddy Kinkead
Domino's new york style pizzaDomino's

Domino’s have added a new pizza option that can be applied to any already existing pizza, making for their biggest menu shake-up in a long time.

Currently, Domino’s serves deep-dish pan pizzas, regular hand tossed pizzas, and thin-crust pizzas. Now though, there’s a whole new option.

Domino’s have introduced New York-style pizzas that are made with fresh dough and are hand-pulled extra thin (to allow room for extra toppings). They are then topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

These new pizzas are inspired by the classic New York pizzas, which are meant to have thin and crispy crusts, but be soft enough in the middle to be folded in half and eaten.

These pizzas are set to have more toppings than a usual Domino’s pizza and you can buy a medium New York-style with three toppings for only $10.99.

This new style of pizza can also be used as the base for any of their already existing pizzas, but if you want to go for a classic New York style pizza, pick the pepperoni to get the most authentic flavor profile.

This base will come at no extra charge to the deep pan or thin crust versions of Domino’s pizza.

