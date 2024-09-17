Domino’s bringing back forgotten menu item for first time in a decade

Domino’s lovers everywhere can rejoice, as the chain is bringing back a popular item that hasn’t graced menus for an entire decade.

That’s right, though it’s not the first thing we’d associate with a Domino’s takeout, the chain’s Mac and Cheese was a super popular menu item before it was sadly scrapped from menus – until now.

Over the years, fans have provided instructional threads, with desperate customers eager to find out how to make the discontinued item at home just like how Domino’s did it.

Even Domino’s workers themselves reminisced over the bygone dish, writing: “I remember the manager at the time when it was discontinued ordered a couple of extra boxes of the cheddar sauce so employees could still make it for themselves off the menu.”

Well, there’s some good news, as Domino’s have officially brought back their oven-baked mac and cheese at participating locations nationwide.

Domino’s Customers will be able to dig into this classic once again

The dish has been updated since its last stint back in 2012, and now comes in two different varieties, including:

Five-cheese mac & cheese

Spicy buffalo mac & cheese

“Domino’s is continuing to innovate with intent and expand our menu with additions that cater to what our customers want,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer revealed, speaking of the release.

According to the product’s description, it features “penne pasta combined with a blend of cheddar, American, Parmesan-Asiago, mozzarella blend and Alfredo sauce.” For an additional 99c, customers can add some extras to their Mac and Cheese, including toppings such as bacon and jalapenos.

It’s set to hit stores on Monday, September 23, so be sure to be on the lookout if you want to sample the returning treat.

If you’re on the hunt for more exciting fast food releases this September, Jack In The Box have unveiled an all-new mummy themed taco that’s perfect for Halloween.