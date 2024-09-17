Pizza Hut launches bizarre pizza box that doubles as a resume for your dream job

Looking for a way to stand out in the crowded job market? Forget fancy paper and email attachment, Pizza Hut has cooked up a seriously cheesy way to help you get noticed. The pizza chain has introduced ResZAmes, a pizza box that doubles as your resume, delivered right to the office of your dream employer.

Yes, you read that right. Pizza Hut is now offering free resume-printed pizza boxes for a limited time to help job hunters in New York City get their dream jobs.

According to the chain, the September Surge is a key hiring season when companies open up their doors to a wave of new talent, so Pizza Hut decided to put their iconic pizza box to work. They conducted a study and found out that 75% of resumes end up lost in a crowded inbox and are never read. However, a warm, delicious pizza is pretty hard to ignore.

Pizza Hut Pizza Hut is looking to help you get a pizza the action at your dream role.

Because nothing says “Hire me!” quite like mozzarella and marinara, here’s how to get your hands on one of these bizarre pizza boxes:

Head over to ResZAmes.com to get started. It’s as easy as ordering a pizza—but this time, you’re also delivering your career ambitions. Input the zip code of the company where you want your resume to land. Make sure it’s in an eligible New York City delivery zone. If your chosen company falls within the delivery area, you’ll be prompted to upload your resume directly into the online form. Pizza Hut will review the submissions and pick a select number of lucky job seekers. If you’re one of the chosen few, your resume will be printed on a custom pizza box and delivered directly to your potential employer, complete with a hot cheese pizza. If selected, your ResZAme pizza box will be on its way to the headquarters you selected, hand-delivered with a cheesy surprise that’s hard to miss.

This tasty opportunity to stand out from the crowd runs from September 17th to September 22nd.

When promoting the inventive new pizza boxes, Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “We wanted to help our customers break through the noise during this critical hiring season,”

“Who could ignore a resume when it’s delivered in a pizza box with an actual pizza? It’s a combination of excitement and deliciousness that makes sure applicants leave a lasting impression.”

This isn’t the only crazy pizza box invention that Pizza Hut have put out in the past, in fact, they invented one that doubles as a table for house moving season.