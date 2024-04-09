Customer goes on viral shopping spree as 99 Cents Store set to close 

A customer went viral after they decided to quickly hop on a storewide shopping spree after they found out that their local 99 Cents Only store was closing.

The video, which has gone on to accumulate over 2 million views on TikTok and uploaded by TikToker ShySierraa, was captioned: “Pov the 99 is closing so gotta secure all the pink buldak ramen ASAP.”

In the video, we quickly see the woman rush to an aisle containing pre-packaged items. She grabbed the ramen noodles from the shelves before loading them into her shopping cart.

After the video was posted on the platform, people were totally here for the woman’s love for Buldak ramen, which is the one she can be seen picking up in the video.

“YOU HAVE BULDAK AT YOUR DOLLAR STORE? Naw that’s one of the top earning fancy ones, your store is closing last,” one wrote regarding the chain’s 371 closures.

“This place was the plug for the good ramen,” another agreed.

Others had also been going on shopping sprees at their local 99 Cents Only stores, writing: “they discounted EVERYTHING at the 99 Cents store near me girls. The lashes were 20 CENTS. When I tell y’all I stocked!”

“Me and my mom went today and we CLEAREDDDD the Ioni lashes – don’t play,” another revealed.

