Burger King unveils new frozen cotton candy drink

Maddy Kinkead
Burger King releases this refreshing drink just in time for the warmer months.

Burger King already have two frozen drinks on their menu, a frozen Coke and a frozen Fanta cherry, but now they’re branching out with their own cotton candy drink.

This drink will launch on April 11 2024 at all Burger King stores in the US, and although the exact prices are not clear, their other frozen drinks cost $3.79.

Burger King launches new frozen drink

The drink is a mix of blue raspberry and cotton candy flavors and if you want to make the drink even sweeter, you can add a cold foam cloud to the beverage. This will also be available on any of their frozen drinks.

On top of that, Royal Perks members can play a new game through the Burger King app, Burger King’s Cloud Float, where users glide across the clouds to collect points to win crowns, free food and drink perks, and limited-edition merch.

Although it’s not clear whether this new drink will be a permanent fixture on their drinks menu, the new cotton candy drink is coming out just in time for those hot summer days.

