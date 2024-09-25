Burger King reveals 3 potential new Whopper flavors after $1m competition

Burger King has revealed the finalists for its highly anticipated $1 million Whopper contest, which allowed participants to create their dream burger in exchange for a stupendous price tag.

The contest was first opened in February of this year, where fans of the beloved Whopper burger could submit their own take on the classic menu item. With the chance of winning $1 million if their burger creation proved successful, Burger King reviewed millions of submissions, eventually narrowing it down to a select few.

The team of experts have chosen three burgers that you can vote for, including:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper , created by Fabian of California – Featuring a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

, created by Fabian of California – Featuring a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese, all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper , created by Calvin of California – Featuring a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with maple bourbon barbecue sauce, crispy onions & jalapenos, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, and American cheese, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

, created by Calvin of California – Featuring a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with maple bourbon barbecue sauce, crispy onions & jalapenos, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, and American cheese, all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Mexican Street Corn Whopper, created by Kelsie of Nebraska – Featuring a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps and Mexican spicy queso, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

To vote for your favorite burger, all you need to do is sign up for a BK Royal Perks account, where you’ll be prompted to enter a few quick details.

Speaking of the competition, Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America announced: “The Million Dollar Whopper Contest was all about taking [‘Have It Your Way’] to the next level, and we were blown away by the thought and creativity that went into the Whopper creations that were submitted.

“Selecting just three finalists was no easy task, but we’re confident Guests will love these creative delicious takes on the iconic Whopper sandwich, and can’t wait for them to be available in restaurants this fall.”

Burger King customers have even more to look forward to this fall, as the chain are rumored to be releasing a ‘Addams Family’ themed menu ready for Halloween.