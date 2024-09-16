Burger King reveal ‘Addams Family’ menu which includes a bright purple burger

In honor of the spooky season, Burger King are rumored to reveal a new Addams Family menu, inspired by the cult classic, and it includes a bizarre, purple-colored burger.

The new menu was leaked by popular food blogger, Markie Devo via Instagram on September 14, after an employee shared an image showcasing the limited edition food collection.

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious, and spooky. Burger King is rumored to have teamed up with The Addams Family cartoon for a spooky menu,” he revealed, teasing the movie’s classic theme song.

The menu will feature four different items, with a mixture of savory and dessert items. These include:

Wednesday Whopper – Features a purple bun, beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, swiss cheese, and ketchup.

Gomez’s Churro Fries – Includes fried crispy pastry dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, served warm with chocolate sauce.

Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake – Soft serve, chocolate cake batter fudge, brownie bite, topped with sprinkles.

Thing’s Rings & Other Things – Crispy onion rings served in an exclusive carton.

But when is the new menu rumored to hit stores? According to the blogger, the new release will be revealed on October 10, during Halloween month.

Customers in the comments section were intrigued by the rumored release, writing: “I’d get all of this. Hopefully, they have a special toy too.”

Devo had written in the post that he was unsure yet whether or not the meal would be accompanied by a free toy, but that a crown was definitely on the cards.

“Dope! It’s awesome when restaurants do holiday/spooky s*** with their menu and Burger King usually never fails,” another said, followed by a fire emoji.

Many commenters, however, were unfazed by the new release and were just desperate to see the return of one of their most beloved seasonal items.

“Nah I was hoping for the Ghost Pepper Whopper. Got it both times last couple of years, can’t believe it’s not coming back this year.”

“Damn, no Ghost Pepper this year? That burger was the BEST!” another concurred.

If you’re looking for more spooky releases to get your hands on, both Wendy’s and McDonald’s have revealed this season’s limited edition toys that will accompany their kids’ meals.