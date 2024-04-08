Best food deals for the solar eclipse: Burger King, Krispy Kreme and more

The fast food deals you can nab to celebrate to celebrate the solar eclipse on April 8 2024.

This solar eclipse is the first to pass through the US in seven years, and to celebrate, lots of fast food chains across the country are offering deals, and a few brands have even released special solar eclipse-themed food.

Here’s how you can grab some out-of-this-world meals.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven 7-Eleven is even giving away solar eclipse glasses.

7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores will allow their rewards members to order a whole pizza for only $3. This offer is limited to only two pizzas per person, though. Whilst you are there, you can also buy solar glasses so that you can safely view the eclipse.

Burger King

Burger King Burger King have a whopper of a deal.

Burger King Royal Perks members can make use of a BOGO Whopper deal on their account when they text the keyword ECLIPSE to 251251 all day on April 8. You can then use your unique code to redeem the deal anytime until April 15.

Chili’s

Chili’s Chili’s are offering free entrees for the eclipse

The total solar eclipse may only last for a few minutes, but Chili’s has a whole day’s worth of deals. Guests can grab a free appetizer on April 8 when they purchase an adult entrée. Just use the code APPCLIPSE when ordering to-go or in-store to redeem the freebie.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Cracker Barrel has a deal on pancakes

Free pancakes and a solar eclipse? What a great day! On April 8, Cracker Barrel is offering dine-in guests a free side of pancakes when they buy any entrée (even kids’ meals!). Just say the phrase “solar eclipse pancakes” to cash in on the deal.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Jack in the Box solar eclipse deals

Jack in the Box is rolling out a buy-one, get-one-free deal for Jumbo Jack burgers on April 8.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme have launched a new donut

Krispy Kreme has launched a whole new donut for the solar eclipse. It is an original glazed donut with black chocolate icing, silver sprinkles, stuffed with a buttercream-Oreo filling, and topped with a full Oreo cookie. You can buy it in-store or online all through April 8 while stocks last.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Pizza hut’s solar eclipse deals

More pizza? Of course. Pizza Hut customers can order a large pizza for $12 on April 8. This offer can be redeemed when you dine-in or order delivery and you can pick up to 10 toppings for free.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Free toast at Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s customers will get a free Texas toast with every combo they buy on April 8.

And if that isn’t enough, consumers can also enter the restaurant’s online contest on the morning of the eclipse to try to win free Cane’s for 20 years. The contest is open for the entire day and each entry will score you a mobile code for a free toast, which you can redeem between April 8 — 14.

Sonic

Sonic Drive-In Sonic’s solar eclipse drink

Sonic has created a limited-edition Blackout Slush Float for the special occasion and customers can get a free pair of eclipse glasses when they order one. The new drink is flavored like cotton candy and dragon fruit and is topped with vanilla soft-serve and sprinkles.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Wendy’s are giving away free Frosties

Wendy’s has not one, but two deals. Between April 8-14, customers can get a free small Frosty with any purchase at all US stores. Customers can also get free delivery on online and app orders all day on April 8.

When will the solar eclipse be visible?

The exact time the solar eclipse will occur will vary, depending on your state and time zone. And of course, eclipse visibility will also be dependent on Monday’s weather.

The eclipse will begin in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, Monday, April 8 before crossing into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT. It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT. Even if you don’t see the full thing, you may catch a glimpse of this phenomenon.

If you can, be sure you head out and look into the sky, as this won’t occur again until 2044.