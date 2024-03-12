Raising Cane’s ‘secret sauce’ portion sizes going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons

Raising Cane’s is a chicken restaurant that serves up 32-ounce portions of their secret sauce that TikTokers are going crazy over.

This chicken chain may not be as well-known as Chick-Fil-A, but they serve up some crazy-good food, all accompanied by a mammoth portion of their secret sauce.

Although no one knows what is actually in the sauce, TikTokers have been creating content about the sauce that will make your mouth water.

If you find that one little pot of sauce is never enough, don’t worry, because Raising Cane’s has you covered with a 32-ounce soda cup of the stuff.

Chicken chain’s secret sauce has the internet baffled

Several TikTokers who put out food and mukbang content have been running to Raising Cane’s to try their secret sauce. Including TikToker @sanaaeats who showcased the huge cup of sauce, perfect for dipping whole chicken tenders into:

Raising Cane’s serves everything you would expect from a good chicken place: fries, sauces, the all-important chicken tenders, and Texas Toast for cramming all that good stuff into a sandwich.

You can order this massive cup of Cane’s sauce for anywhere between five and nine dollars depending on what branch you visit, and it’s not a secret food hack, they have a designated button for it on their systems.

While Cane’s remains secretive about what’s in their sauce, Redditors have speculated that this sauce is an upgrade to the classic mayo, ketchup and secret spices recipes due to one key ingredient: