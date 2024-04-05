Wendy’s celebrates solar eclipse with a week of free Frostys

Among Wendy’s current deals is a week of free Frostys to enjoy while watching the solar eclipse. Here are all the details.

Wendy’s announced they will be giving out free Frostys to celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8.

While the Moon will be passing between the Earth and the Sun for just four minutes on the 8th, Wendy’s will be offering free Frostys for an entire week until the 14th.

“To savor as the sun disappears,” the fast food chain told Parade.

Instagram: wendys

The deal includes each Frosty flavor: Chocolate, Orange Creamsicle, or a combination of both to make for an extra tasty treat.

Article continues after ad

The exclusive deal is only available when a purchase is made through the Wendy’s mobile app.

Free Frostys aren’t the only Wendy’s deal going on in their mobile app. Until April 10, customers can enjoy a $1 Dave’s Single or a $2 Dave’s Double burger. The burger includes beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle with mayonnaise and ketchup on a toasted bun.

Article continues after ad

Wendy’s is also offering a free Dave’s single when purchasing an order no less than $15 on Uber Eats. This deal is available until the 10th.

That’s not all; Wendy’s is even getting rid of the delivery fee when customers order in the app or online for a limited time.