How to get free Whoppers from Burger King: Solar eclipse promo explained

Burger King will introduce a buy-one-get-one-free deal to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse. Here is how you can redeem your free Whopper.

Burger King will be handing out free Whoppers on April 8 to signify a rare celestial event passing over North America.

The event in question being a total solar eclipse, a phenomenon that won’t occur in the region for another 20 years.

In light of this, Burger King has decided to celebrate the event by allowing their customers to receive a free Whopper.

For those interested in feasting on a Whopper or two for free during the solar eclipse, here is everything you need to know about participating in the event.

Article continues after ad

How to get a free Burger King Whopper during the solar eclipse

First things first, it’s important to note that while the eclipse may only last a few minutes, this exclusive Burger King deal will be available throughout the whole day on April 8 and will run right up until April 15, 2024.

Article continues after ad

In order to take part in the deal, customers must first be Burger King members. For those who do not yet have a Royal Perk membership, signing up is simple and is free of charge.

From there, customers will have the chance to use the buy-one-get-one-free deal and score a free Whopper in the process.

“We don’t believe in charging guests more when they’re hungry,” Burger King wrote in a press release. “Surge pricing? Well, that’s new. Good thing the only thing surging at BK is our flame!”

Article continues after ad

And that’s all you need to know about the upcoming buy-one-get-one-free deal coming to Burger King during April.