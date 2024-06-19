FFXIV devs will address Dawntrail server congestion with new auto logout feature

Final Fantasy XIV developers have announced plans to address server congestion at the start of Dawntrail’s launch with an automatic logout feature so that only active users can be logged in.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail is arriving soon on the live servers and with it brings a tonne of new content to the MMORPG. This includes new dungeons, a new MSQ, new jobs, and a new raid tier all for players to enjoy.

As per usual with every new expansion comes a tonne of players either returning or just players keen to jump in, resulting in a tonne of server congestion and issues on the release of the expansion. While the devs try their hardest to accommodate everyone and let them try the new content, in reality, that’s never quite the case.

That’s why the Final Fantasy XIV devs are implementing a new feature that will automatically log people out if they stay AFK for too long. This will hopefully prevent players from staying logged in while being AFK to avoid the lengthy queue times that will be prevalent at launch.

Square Enix Dawntrail will host a new heap of races as well as new locations to explore.

According to a developer blog posted on June 18, the devs have revealed that anyone AFK for more than 30 minutes in Dawntrail will automatically be logged out. While this may seem punishing on the surface, the devs want to prioritize players actively engaging with the game, so they can reduce the queue times.

“As we would like to give priority to those who would like to actively play the game, we apologize for the inconvenience, but we ask for you to log out when you are not actively playing.”

The devs have not stated how long this feature will be active, but it will likely be removed at some point later down the line.

Dawntrail launches on July 2nd, 2024, with early access being released a week earlier on June 28, 2024.