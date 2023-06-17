Final Fantasy 16 devs promise to crack down on leaked footage ahead of launch

Square Enix – the devs behind Final Fantasy 16 – has announced its strict policy on leaking the game before launch.

Final Fantasy 16 is on track to become one of the biggest releases of 2023, in addition to Tears of the Kingdom. Unlike previous franchise entries, FFXVI has a mature rating and leans even more into action-oriented combat like more recent FF games rather than turn-based combat the series is known for.

Currently, Final Fantasy 16 remains a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Prospective players with PS5s gained access to the demo for what is, for many, Square Enix’s most anticipated game of the year. The demo took a hefty two hours for users to complete, and many seemed to enjoy it.

Article continues after ad

While Final Fantasy 16 launches on June 22, some people received a copy before the official release date to give them time to get through what is sure to be a lengthy game. However, Square Enix is keeping a sharp eye on anyone who leaks content like videos and images of the next Final Fantasy installment.

Square Enix to remove any Final Fantasy 16 leaked media

Square Enix Jill is the Dominant for the Eikon Shiva.

The official Twitter account for Final Fantasy 16 posted a message detailing its attitude towards leaked media. The team asked that early players not post any “screenshots, videos, and livestreams” of Final Fantasy 16 before the game is available to download.

Article continues after ad

“Our priority is to ensure that the full game experience is not spoiled for our fans. And to do that we will be taking down any images, videos, or streams published ahead of launch day,” the tweet reads.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the tweet’s reply section, several users suggested that Square Enix should only send digital copies instead of physical ones. They claimed this would decrease the number of leaked content on social media. Additionally, people wouldn’t sell the early physical copies for astronomical prices.

Article continues after ad

While Final Fantasy 16 has not yet launched, the game’s producer has already denied any DLC plans. In the meantime, check out our Final Fantasy 16 coverage for helpful guides once the title officially releases.