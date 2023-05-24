Final Fantasy 16 producer denies any plans for DLC

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida revealed the development team has no DLC plans for the upcoming game.

With Final Fantasy 16 just a few weeks away, fans of the Square Enix franchise are gearing up to explore the vast world of Valisthea. The upcoming JRPG marks the first mainline FF entry with a mature rating and features action-oriented combat instead of a turn-based system.

Now, FF16 may also stray from the Final Fantasy series by potentially becoming the last numbered installment. Yoshida previously tossed around the idea of informing prospective players that they don’t need to play the Final Fantasy franchise in order.

Article continues after ad

While the base game won’t launch until June 22, 2023, Yoshida has already addressed the possibility of future content. Fans might be disappointed to learn Square Enix has no plans for Final Fantasy 16 DLC.

Final Fantasy 16 might be a ‘one-off game’

Square Enix

In an interview with Game Informer, Yoshida discussed why developers aren’t prioritizing creating FF 16 DLC. “It’s a one-off game,” Yoshida said. “We’re asking players to pay the full price for this experience, and so we want an experience that’s going to equal the amount of money that players are going to be paying and we want them to have satisfaction equal to what they paid or even more than that.”

Article continues after ad

While no plans actively exist for Final Fantasy 16 DLC, Yoshida doesn’t entirely turn down the idea.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and fall in love with Clive’s story and want to see more of the world and more of its characters,” Yoshida remarked.

“So while we always want to consider DLC or spinoffs or those types of things where you can learn more about the game, first we want to see if Valisthea and Clive are really things players around the world want to see more of and then make that decision.”

Article continues after ad

Check out our guide on how to watch the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase to watch any potential Final Fantasy 16 content.