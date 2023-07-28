Final Fantasy XIV reveals Dawntrail Expansion coming Summer 2024

Final Fantasy XIV has announced its fifth expansion, Dawntrail, will be coming in Summer 2024 and will begin the second major story arc of the MMORPG.

Following the overwhelmingly positive reception of Final Fantasy XIV’s fourth major expansion, Endwalker, the MMORPG has only become more and more popular.

The Endwalker expansion served to wrap up the game’s first major story arc, which tied up many narrative threads the development team had set up across each previous expansion. However, Endwalker still left things open-ended in regards to how the game’s narrative could continue on.

Now, Square Enix has officially announced the fifth major expansion, Dawntrail, is set to release in Summer 2024 and will begin the game’s second major story arc.

Final Fantasy XIV reveals Dawntrail expansion

FFXIV Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida and Square Enix’s Takashi Kiryu revealed Dawntrail with a teaser trailer during the Keynote Address held on July 28, 2023.

The trailer opened with a hooded Meteor — the player character stand-in for FFXIV marketing — sailing on a boat on the open ocean. Alongside Meteor, fans can see Erenville, an NPC introduced in Endwalker who’s a gleaner from Old Sharlayan.

Next, fans get their first look at Dawntrail’s new tropical setting — the land of Tural. Tural seems to be filled with lush, jungle environments, tropical villages, and oceanside beaches.

The trailer also highlighted a few more characters who will return in Dawntrail, like Estinien, Alisaie, and Y’shtola among others.

Following the trailer, Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, confirmed more details about Dawntrail, including a new level cap of 100 and two new DPS jobs.

While it’s unclear what these two DPS jobs will be called, Yoshi-P confirmed that one class will be a Magic-based Ranged Caster while the other will be a Melee DPS.

The trailer ended by showcasing the stunning logo for the Dawtrail expansion, with the release window of Summer 2024. The Day 1 Keynote Address confirmed plenty more exciting details, such as a long-awaited Xbox release, a major upcoming graphical update, and much more.

Those interested in learning everything from the Keynote Address can watch the full presentation here.